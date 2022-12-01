Agoda names Gold Circle Award winners

SINGAPORE, 2 December 2022: Digital travel platform Agoda announced Thursday the winners of its 14th annual Agoda Gold Circle Awards (GCA).

With travel markets opening up to international travel worldwide, this year’s Gold Circle Awards have been presented to more than 2000 properties in 41 markets.

For the fourth consecutive year, Thailand retained its top spot for having the most award-winning hotel or resort properties. Taiwan took second place, followed by Japan. India entered the Top 10 list for the first time, while South Korea, Malaysia, the US, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam retained their spots in the top 10 rankings.

In addition, China has had the highest number of award-winning properties for four consecutive years, followed by the Philippines, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Maldives, Vietnam, Indonesia, and South Korea.

Every year, the Gold Circle Awards are presented to properties that have provided guests with excellent value, pricing, service excellence and flexibility.

Winners will be featured on Agoda’s dedicated landing page (available on 1-31 December 2022) and honoured with a digital Gold Circle Award badge, along with Agoda Growth Express (AGX) credits, a special credit to boost marketing on the website. In an ongoing partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Agoda has made a donation to plant 5,000 trees on behalf of all GCA winners worldwide. This is a continuation of an idea that started two years ago to replace plastic gifts and raise awareness of environmental issues.

Ranking of top 10 winning countries

1. Thailand – 246 properties

2. Taiwan – 209 properties

3. Japan – 198 properties

4. South Korea – 186 properties

5. Malaysia – 174 properties

6. United States – 154 properties

7. Indonesia – 123 properties

8. Philippines – 107 properties

9. India – 95 properties

10. Vietnam – 90 properties

Download the complete list of winners here