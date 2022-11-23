WTCC summit lines up top speakers

SINGAPORE, 24 November 2022: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) confirms former UK Prime Minister Theresa May as the keynote speaker at its upcoming 22nd Global Summit in Saudi Arabia, alongside former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon.

The summit takes place from 28 November to 1 December 2022 under the theme “Travel for a Better Future”.

Theresa May served as Prime Minister from 2016 to 2019 and the second longest-serving post-war Home Secretary, serving for six years from 2010 to 2016.

Last year, May was appointed chair of the Aldersgate Group, an alliance that drives action for a sustainable economy.

During the Global Summit, industry leaders from a sector worth over 10% of global GDP (before the pandemic) will meet government officials from across the globe in the Saudi capital to continue aligning efforts to support the Travel & Tourism sector’s recovery and address the challenges ahead, to ensure a safer, more resilient, inclusive and sustainable sector.

WTTC president and CEO Julia Simpson said: “Theresa May has a long-standing interest in the environment. As Prime Minister, she launched the ‘25 Year Environmental Plan’ to tackle issues such as plastic waste. In 2019 she formally committed the UK to achieve ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050, making Britain the first major economy to do so.

“Our event will bring together many of the world’s most powerful leaders in our sector to discuss and secure its long-term future, which is critical to economies and jobs worldwide.”

South Korean diplomat Ban Ki-Moon, who served as the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations between 2007 and 2016, will also address delegates in person.

(Source: WTTC)