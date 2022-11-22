PHUKET, 23 November 2022: Pacific Edge magazine held its annual Business Achievement Awards earlier this month, honouring Outrigger Hospitality Group’s President and CEO, Jeff Wagoner, as the Hospitality Executive of the Year.

The awards focus on the accomplishments of Hawaii-based individuals and businesses. In the hospitality category, it honours an executive whose skill, foresight, agility and vision enabled them to navigate their business or organisation through changing times while contributing positively to Hawaii’s critically important hospitality industry.

Jeff Wagoner (2nd from left) at the Pacific Edge Business Achievements Awards.

Wagoner said: “The key to succeeding in good times and bad is to stay focused, do your absolute best every day – with great service, teams and leadership.”

On receiving the award in Honolulu, Wagoner said he remains optimistic about the future of travel and committed to helping travellers engage in an authentic and meaningful way at some of the world’s most iconic beach destinations: Hawaii, Thailand, Fiji, the Maldives and Mauritius. He received the Pacific Edge accolade as Outrigger celebrates its 75th anniversary.

Wagoner oversees all aspects of Outrigger’s multi-branded, global portfolio of resorts, hotels, vacation condominiums, timeshares and retail operations while steering the direction, growth and strategic priorities for a company on a journey to become the “premier beach resort company in the world”.

ABOUT OUTRIGGER

For 75 years, Outrigger has charted a journey of discovery – expanding from Hawaii to premier resort destinations, including Fiji, Mauritius, Thailand and the Maldives. The privately held hospitality company invites guests to ‘Come Be Here’ with authentic signature experiences and the Outrigger DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

Outrigger’s multi-branded portfolio includes Outrigger Resorts, OHANA Hotels by Outrigger, Hawaii Vacation Condos by Outrigger, Kapalua Villas Maui and Honua Kai Resort & Spa Maui, while also managing select properties from top international hotel brands, including Embassy Suites by Hilton, Best Western and Hilton Grand Vacations. Find out more at Outrigger.com or visit @OutriggerResorts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.