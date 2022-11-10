SWISS offers 11.11 fares

SINGAPORE, 11 November 2022: SWISS introduced its 11.11 fare promotion on roundtrip flights from Singapore to European cities.

Travellers booking fares directly on the airline’s website gain an immediate SGD100 discount when they tap in promo code ‘ZG6APTTP73CD’, valid only on SWISS.com

Economy roundtrip fares start at SGD1,120 to Barcelona, Paris and London for bookings made by 22 November 2022. Travel is valid from 1 February until 31 July 2023. The maximum trip duration is 14 days, according to the ticketing category.

Meanwhile, SWISS reintroduced inflight duty-free shopping on 1 November after it was suspended for two-and-a-half years in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Miles & More award miles can now be used to purchase items during flights.

Travellers on all SWISS flights of 55 minutes or longer can now again purchase premium items aloft at substantially reduced prices that are tax and duty-free. SWISS travellers can also use Miles & More award miles to purchase items aloft, either entirely or in combination with a credit card payment. Customers also newly earn Miles & More award miles for any credit card purchases on board.