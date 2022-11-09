SINGAPORE, 10 November 2022: Emirates signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last week with Southeast Asia’s lifestyle platform, Traveloka.

The deal will enhance the brands’ cooperation and establish the grounds for a strategic partnership. The MoU was signed by Emirates’ senior vice president of commercial operations – Far East, Orhan Abbas and Traveloka CEO of transport, Iko Putera, at the Traveloka Campus, Indonesia.

The partnership will enhance Emirates’ visibility in five Southeast Asian markets: Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

“With international borders relaxing, we’ve witnessed the demand for air travel surge across our global markets, which reflects how eager people are to fly again,” said Orhan Abbas.

“The MoU we’ve signed opens up new channels for travellers to discover and book on Emirates and also reaffirms our solid commitment to Southeast Asia as we continue to identify partners and opportunities to contribute to the region’s travel and tourism recovery. We look forward to working closely with Traveloka in this new and exciting partnership.”

For bookings and flight information, visit www.emirates.com.

(Your Stories: Emirates)