KUCHING, 2 November 2022: Sarawak Tourism Board has extended the booking window for its tourism and staycation campaigns – Sia Sitok Sarawak 4.0 and Sia Sarawak Accommodation 3.0 – until 15 November.

Targeting Sarawakians and non-Sarawakian residents to encourage them to explore the state, the first round of the promotional campaign launched on 1 September 2022 with the theme “Discover Sarawak Gems”. It showcases 62 fascinating tour packages throughout Sarawak that are up for grabs to discover undiscovered parts of Sarawak. Travel and stay periods start from now until 15 December 2022.

From day trips to multi-day trips, SSS 4.0 offers great deals from 35% to 50% off, including eight additional new tour packages that emphasise community-based tourism and responsible tourism products that are aligned with the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

Newly added tour packages

Kedaya Telang Usan to chase waterfalls and experience the local culture.

Enjoy a more in-depth Bidayuh village experience at Saloma Homestay.

Go bird-watching in Ba Kelalan to get the chance to spot the Dulit Frogmouth bird, which is endemic to the mountains of northern Borneo.

Have an unforgettable Belaga expedition.

Visit Uma Belor, potentially the longest uninterrupted longhouse structure in Sarawak, which consists of seven connected blocks.

Follow Rajah Brooke’s trail and visit Rentap’s Fort at Bukit Sadok.

Enjoy a rapid shooting experience with the Julau and Upriver Expedition.

Discover Murum and visit Limbang–Lawas Meritam Pasir Lumpur to pamper yourself with a natural mudbath.

SSSA 3.0 delivers the best staycation packages with discounts of up to 35% off rates at 40 participating hotels.

For more information on Sia Sitok Sarawak and its packages, visit the official website at siasitok.sarawaktourism.com