Cheap flight to Ho Chi Minh City

BANGKOK, 3 November 2022: Thai Vietjet’s latest flash sale focuses on boosting bookings to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam with a cut-off date of 5 November.

The ‘Ho Chi Minh Flash Sale’ headlines special fares starting at THB 1,499 (inclusive of taxes and fees) for travel on the airline’s route from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Ho Chi Minh. Bookings must be made by midnight on 5 November 2022 for travel from 5 November 2022 to 27 March 2023 (excludes public holidays).

Promotional fares are available on all distribution channels, including th.vietjetair.com, mobile app “Vietjet Air”, via Facebook at www.facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking the “Booking” tab, as well as travel agencies and booking offices.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s leading economic, financial and tourism gateway, is a vibrant destination with incredible restaurants, shopping and nightlife. The city is also the major transportation hub where visitors can quickly embark on domestic tours or connect with flights to other international destinations.

﻿Thai Vietjet, with Vietjet (Vietnam), is the largest carrier operating between Vietnam and Thailand in terms of capacity, offering direct services from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Danang to Bangkok. It provides the only direct route from Ho Chi Minh City to Phuket and Chiang Mai.

A new Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Dalat service will start this December with four flights weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The flight time will be one hour and 40 minutes.