SalamAir launches Muscat-Bangkok route

BANGKOK, 29 November 2022: Oman’s SalamAir will introduce a direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok, with three weekly services starting 18 December 2022.

Flights from Muscat will depart on Sunday, Tuesday, and Friday, while the return flights from Bangkok are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Bangkok is SalamAir’s second destination in Thailand after Phuket. With the introduction of Bangkok, travellers can book a flight to Phuket and return from Bangkok or vice versa, extending their stay in Thailand to two destinations.

The new destination in its network marks the airline’s further expansion into Southeast Asia. For people living in Oman and those wanting to take connecting flights to destinations in Thailand and neighbouring countries, the new service will cater to leisure and medical tourism travellers.

SalamAir CEO Captain Mohamed Ahmed said: “Bangkok remains one of the most preferred tourist destinations for Omanis and ex-pats. We are delighted to commence flights between Muscat and Bangkok … The flights will boost tourism, economic relations, and business opportunities between Oman and Thailand. Flight time between Muscat and Bangkok is around six hours.

The carrier’s fleet consists of six A320neo and four A321neo. SalamAir commenced its commercial operations in 2017.

Since then, it has built a route network of domestic destinations, including Muscat, Salalah, and Suhar, Duqm, Masirah.

International destinations include Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Kuwait, Bahrain, Sarajevo, Istanbul, Trabzon, Bursa, Kathmandu, Baku, Bangkok, Phuket, Prague, Shiraz, Tehran, Alexandria, Khartoum, Multan, Sialkot, Karachi, Dhaka, Chattogram, Jaipur, Trivandrum, and Lucknow.