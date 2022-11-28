Sabre partners with Trava

SINGAPORE, 29 November 2022 : Sabre Corporation, a software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, announced a new Premium Solution Partnership with Trava last week to help automate post-booking processes for travel sellers.

Trava is the latest company to partner with Sabre on the Premium Solution Partnership, joining its network and enabling Sabre-connected travel agencies to find and utilise partner solutions to support their specific business needs and requirements.

With this partnership, Trava will deliver its solutions and preferential commercial terms to Sabre customers in North America and EMEA. Trava provides travel companies with a GDS-agnostic ‘no-code’ process automation solution, allowing Sabre customers to create and manage sophisticated post-booking workflows seamlessly. Trava solutions deliver enhanced efficiency and scalability, typically reducing manual time by +70% while increasing profit by around USD5 per PNR.

Trava’s solution automates post-booking processes such as queue management, travel disruptions, refunds, exchanges, unused tickets and ticketing – all supported by powerful revenue-boosting and client communication tools and self-service features.