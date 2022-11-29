Oceania offers booking incentive

SINGAPORE, 30 November 2022: Oceania Cruises, a culinary and destination-focused cruise line, has a Black Friday online sale that offers voyages, including free Pre-Paid Gratuities valued at USD500.

The deals are valid on 64 itineraries in 2023 and 2024, and the sale remains open for bookings until 14 December 2022. Sailing locations include the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America, with itineraries ranging from seven to 24 days.

In addition to the limited-time offer, guests will also receive the OLife Choice amenities offer. They can opt for free shore excursions, a free house beverage package or free shipboard credit on top of the free pre-paid gratuities.

“The Black Friday Sale, coupled with our flexible OLife Choice offer and Reduced 50% deposits, gives Asian travellers a chance to take advantage of even greater value when booking their next dream voyage,” said Oceania Cruises SVP & managing director Asia Pacific Steve Odell.

The cruise line’s reduced 50% deposit offer only applied for bookings made during the Black Friday Sale until today, 30 November 2022.