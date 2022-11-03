SINGAPORE, 4 November 2022: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, announced Thursday that it would pay travel advisors commission on non-commissionable fares (NCFs), showcasing its industry-leading commitment to the travel agent community worldwide.

NCL is the first major contemporary cruise line to compensate travel advisors on NCFs for reservations booked outside the 120-day window. Since establishing its Partners First philosophy, Norwegian Cruise Line has been committed to being the easiest cruise line to do business with by providing agents with educational tools, promotions and marketing assets to help them grow their businesses.



“Our Partners First philosophy remains top of mind, and our decision to pay commission on NCFs is further proof of our commitment to this community,” said NCL president and CEO Harry Sommer. “We want our partners to thrive; we want to see their businesses grow worldwide.”

NCL has been dedicated to equipping the travel agent community with the tools and information to provide their clients with exemplary service. This revolutionary choice will further help travel partners establish a stronger relationship with their clients and increase brand loyalty, resulting in repeat business and higher earning potential.

“Our travel partners are incredibly important to us and our business; it is a true partnership,” said Braydon Holland, Senior Director for Asia at NCL. “Advisors know why NCL offers the best cruise experience at sea, and when they can speak to our unique, bucket-list itineraries, one-of-a-kind Free at Sea promotion and incredible 18-ship fleet with unparalleled onboard offerings, they are providing immense value to the business. We see this value, and we wanted to reward our travel advisors like never before.”

The payment of NCFs will go into effect on 1 January 2023 for reservations made outside of final payment (120 days before sailing) on sailings departing 1 May 2023 and forward. To qualify for the NCF commission, travel advisors must submit a marketing plan through Norwegian Central by 31 December 2022.

