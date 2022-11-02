KOTA KINABALU, 3 November 2022: Kota Kinabalu: Cebu Pacific Air received a tribal greeting at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport on their reinstatement of service to Sabah.

The airline resumes twice weekly flights on the Cebu – Kota Kinabalu route following the earlier resumption of flights on the Manila – Kota Kinabalu route. Including the Cebu Pacific Air flights, there are now nine international flights connecting Kota Kinabalu to the Philippines, Singapore, Brunei, Thailand and South Korea.

Photo: Sabah Tourism Board’s officials led by Bobby Alex and Shirley Ho, together with Cebu Pacific Air’s pilots and crews and the representatives of Pos Aviation Sdn Bhd, the official ground handler for Cebu Pacific Air.

For more information on Sabah, visit www.sabahtourism.com.

(Source: Sabah Tourism Board)