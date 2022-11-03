Hotels in India’s capital lead recovery

SINGAPORE, 4 November 2022: Four key Asia Pacific hotel markets, led by New Delhi, surpassed their pre-pandemic levels in gross operating profit per available room (GOPPAR), according to STR‘s September 2022 Profit & Loss data release.

New Delhi’s September GOPPAR came in at USD54.58, which was 124% of the comparable 2019 level. In August, the market reported a GOPPAR level of USD45.55, which was 176% of the pre-pandemic comparable.

Singapore (107%), Kuala Lumpur (104%) and Sydney (104%) were the other key markets in the region that achieved a GOPPAR level higher than 2019 comparable.

Of note, Tokyo registered the largest month-over-month increase in GOPPAR (+83.1% to USD59.50).

Key profitability metrics:

TRevPAR – Total revenue per available room

GOPPAR – Gross operating profit per available room

EBITDA – Earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation, and amortisation

LPAR – Total labour costs per available room

About STR

STR provides data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 15 countries, with a North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, offices in London, and an Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore. For more information, visit str.com and costargroup.com.