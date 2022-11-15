Myanmar revives annual travel mart

YANGON, 16 November 2022: The Myanmar Tourism Marketing Association confirms it will host the return of Myanmar Tourism Mart in a virtual format from 28 to 30 November 2022.

The annual travel mart skipped the last two years due to the Covid-19 crisis that caused lockdowns in 2020 to early 2022 and a bloody military coup on 1 February 2021. Demonstrations and opposition to the military junta have resulted in the imprisonment without trial of thousands of citizens, many previously employed in hospitality and travel.

Most countries advise their citizens to stay away. Still, the Myanmar Tourism Marketing Association hopes the virtual mart will help travel enterprises keep in touch with overseas tour operators virtually until tourism can function normally once more.

In its email invite to B2B tour wholesalers worldwide and the travel media, the MTMA recognises “recent years have been challenging for Myanmar’s tourism industry, but there is still great hope and positivity, and this mart is an expression of that.”

The event will feature exhibiting companies from every sector of the travel industry, including destinations, airlines, hotels, travel agencies and cruises in Myanmar.

Registration is free for buyers, trade visitors and media.