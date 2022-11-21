SINGAPORE, 22 November 2022:Spain is full of charming villages, especially in rural areas. These postcard places encourage you to get lost in their small streets, discover their architectural treasures and enjoy their people’s welcoming atmosphere and traditions. With more than 8,000 towns, it would be impossible to name them all,

Here is a selection. For the full list of 17 destinations visit:

Capileira, Granada © Mark Chinn

Capileira, Andalusia

In the heart of La Alpujarra and within the Sierra Nevada National Park, this small village in Granada province is 1,500 metres above sea level, with spectacular views of the Poqueira gorge and the peaks of Cerro Mulhacén and Pichacho Veleta from its viewpoints. The town is notable for its traditional whitewashed Andalusian houses and several heritage buildings, such as the church of Nuestra Señora de la Cabeza and the Pedro Antonio de Alarcón museum house.

Albarracín, Teruel

Albarracín, Aragon

This unique place, nominated as a World Heritage site by UNESCO, is 1,182 metres high. The typically reddish houses in the old part of this town create narrow streets that frequently open up to improvised viewpoints where you can see the landscape. The village of Albarracín has been built on the side of a mountain, and its peculiar hanging houses look out over the Gualaviar river, which almost completely surrounds the town. The protected landscape of the Pinares de Rodeno and several areas of cave paintings surround the town.

Views of the Roque Nublo from Tejeda, Gran Canaria © Pedro Giráldez Sotelo

Tejeda, Canary Islands

This town is situated inside one of the largest volcanic craters in the Canary Islands. It is notable for its spectacular scenery, including Roque Nublo, one of the symbols of Gran Canaria. This is a monolith that was created during the volcanic processes that took place on the island. Just a few kilometres from here is Roque Bentayga, a larger natural monument that was once a sacred place for the native people of the Canary Islands. Its natural beauty combines the historical aesthetics of its white buildings and traditional roofs to make Tejeda one of the places where the aesthetics of the Canary Island villages are preserved.

Lierganes, Cantabria © Avanti

Liérganes, Cantabria

This village contains valuable classicist architecture from the 17th and 18th centuries and is located at the foot of two small hills: Marimón and Cotillamón, commonly known as “Las Tetas de Liérganes”. Its old town, known as “El mercadillo”, has vernacular mansions, palaces and churches. It also has a famous spa, which uses water from the Miera river.

Plaza Mayor in Almagro, Ciudad Real

Almagro, Castilla – La Mancha

The history of this city, whose Arabic name alludes to the red clay used to construct some of the buildings, is tied to the theatre. The Corral de Comedias is the only theatrical courtyard that has remained intact and active, providing interesting dramatised tours since the early 17th century. It is worth visiting the National Theatre Museum and attending the International Classical Theatre Festival, which attracts hundreds of tourists every year. The Plaza Mayor is also exceptional and is one of the most beautiful squares in Spain, with its columns and green-painted windows.

Frías, Burgos

Frías, Castilla y León

Situated on a rock on the edge of the Ebro river, Frías is the smallest village in Spain. The village is outlined by the Humión peak, the tallest in the Montes Obarenes Nature Reserve. Its architecture mixes Roman and Medieval elements, most notably on Los Velasco castle and the church of San Vicente Martír. In between these buildings, hanging houses crowd together.

Plaza in Chinchón, Madrid © Turismo de Chinchón

Chinchón, Region of Madrid

Despite being only 50 kilometres from the capital city, Chinchón is one of the most picturesque villages in the region. Its Plaza Mayor, with its irregular shape and medieval style, with its urban landscape of intricate alleyways and clusters of houses grouped on hills, makes it an essential trip. Its most notable tourist attractions include the church of Nuestra Señora de La Asunción, with a Goya canvas in pride of place over the main altar, the Clock Tower, the Lope de Vega Theatre, and the castle of Los Condes. The monastery of San Agustín and the convent of Las Clarisas.

(Your Stories: Turespaña)