BANGKOK, 1 November 2022: Emirates announced Monday the return of its popular My Emirates Pass, effective 1 November 2022 to 31 March 2023.

My Emirates Winter Pass enables customers from Thailand to get more from their trip with exclusive offers at over 500 locations in the UAE.

Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai can show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets, famous attractions and luxury spas, to enjoy fantastic discounts throughout Dubai and the UAE.

To see all My Emirates Pass offers, visit www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.

In addition, Emirates passengers can also enjoy a complimentary ticket* to Tour Dubai’s one-hour Creek Sightseeing Cruise, which gives unrivalled panoramic views of Dubai’s historic district from a traditional dhow boat.

Explore more of Dubai

Whether catching up on major sports events such as the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens and DP World Tour golf events or enjoying sun-soaked beaches and world-class hospitality, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

Skywards partners: Members of Emirates’ award-winning loyalty programme, Skywards, can earn Miles on everyday spending at retail outlets in the UAE and redeem these Miles for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events.

Learn more about Emirates Skywards here: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/skywards/.

Customers can now browse, create and book their own customised itineraries, including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE, through Emirates’ Dubai Experience platform, and enjoy even more unique benefits.

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 130 destinations across six continents and currently operates 21 flights per week from Bangkok to Dubai and 14 flights per week from the resort island of Phuket in southern Thailand to Dubai.

For more information, visit emirates.com/th. Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office, via travel agents or online travel agents.

(Your Stories: Emirates)