Grand Hyatt opens in Hainan

SINGAPORE, 1 November 2022: Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced Monday the opening of Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula in Wanning, Hainan, China.

The oceanfront resort is set on Shenzhou Peninsula, a natural treasure located off the east coast of Hainan Island, a 10-minute drive from world-class golfing at The Dunes.

The lobby inside Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula (Photo: Business Wire)

Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula named Terence Ng as its general manager for the opening of the 262-room resort.

World of Hyatt Elite members can enjoy access to the Grand Club lounge, which provides personalised check-in and check-out service, continental breakfast, all-day refreshments, evening cocktails and exclusive use of the club’s outdoor pool.

Shenzhou Peninsula’s warm tropical climate is perfect for year-round swimming. The resort features three swimming pools, including an indoor pool, the Grand Club pool, and an oceanfront pool with recreational activities for kids.

