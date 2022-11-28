Deeper and further on the Mekong

SINGAPORE, 29 November 2022: Pandaw is introducing a new river expedition that commences sailings in October 2023, exploring the Mekong Delta in more detail and venturing further to Northeast Cambodia’s Kratie, home to the famous Mekong River dolphins.

In its launch announcement, Pandaw called the new cruise a “pioneering route that provides a fresh and exciting new opportunity for intrepid travellers to explore much more of the waterways between Vietnam and Cambodia.”

The company will deploy Mekong Pandaw, a vessel that launched and pioneered Mekong River sailings in 2002. Historically the 2002 cruises opened the river border between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Mekong Pandaw is fitted out with 24 staterooms and just completed a refit that introduces a spa, library and gym on board. The most spacious of all Pandaw’s ships, it features broad promenades running around each deck and a vast sun deck of over 600 square metres.

The new 10-night itinerary launches on 15 October 2023 with rates starting at USD4,800 per person. Members get the first crack at the launch price for the first sailing.