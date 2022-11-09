BANGKOK, 10 November 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts offers travellers the chance to save on stays at participating Centara hotels and resorts during the Centara 11.11 Flash Sale, available for only five days from 10to 14 November 2022.

This limited-time offer is valid for stays until 31 March 2023 at 38 exquisite Centara Hotels & Resorts properties in Thailand, Vietnam, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Guests are provided with an exceptional selection of urban hotels, beachfront resorts, and mountain hideaways in Thailand, from tropical escapes to Phuket, Trat, Krabi, Hat Yai or Samui in the South to the culture of Bangkok or Udon Thani and the natural beauty of Chiang Mai and Mae Sot in the North.

With the Centara 11.11 Flash Sale, travellers can enjoy up to 40% off stays at participating hotels and resorts and rediscover the joys of experiencing exotic new destinations, including fun-filled family holidays in Vietnam and romantic island retreats in vibrant Sri Lanka or the pristine Maldives.

Travellers also enjoy peace of mind when staying with Centara Hotels & Resorts as the group continues to follow strict safety protocols and adhere to certified health and hygiene procedures with the comprehensive Centara Complete Care programme.

The Centara 11.11 Flash Sale is so good that it has to be limited to five days only, from midnight on Thursday, 10 November to midnight on Monday, 14 November 2021, for stays until 31 March 2023.

For more information, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/11-11-flash-sale.

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resort)