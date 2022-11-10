BA flies double daily to London

SINGAPORE, 11 November 2022: British Airways adds its second daily flight from Singapore to London Heathrow.
With this additional flight, for the first time, British Airways returns to its pre-pandemic schedule to Singapore.
The second flight uses the latest Boeing 787-9 with special features such as bigger windows that help with motion sickness, lower cabin altitude and mood lighting, which helps fight jet lag.
|Flight Dates
|Flight Number
|Sector
|Departure Local time
|Arrival Local time
|Days of week
|Aircraft
|From 06 November 2022
|BA0011
|LHR-SIN
|18:50
|15:55*
|Daily
|B789
|From 07 November 2022
|BA0012
|SIN-LHR
|2315
|05:25*
|Daily
|B789