BA flies double daily to London

SINGAPORE, 11 November 2022: British Airways adds its second daily flight from Singapore to London Heathrow.

With this additional flight, for the first time, British Airways returns to its pre-pandemic schedule to Singapore.

The second flight uses the latest Boeing 787-9 with special features such as bigger windows that help with motion sickness, lower cabin altitude and mood lighting, which helps fight jet lag.

Flight DatesFlight NumberSectorDeparture Local timeArrival Local timeDays of weekAircraft
From 06 November 2022BA0011LHR-SIN18:5015:55*DailyB789
From 07 November 2022BA0012SIN-LHR231505:25*DailyB789

