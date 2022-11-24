Amex GBT partners with dnata

DUBAI, UAE, 25 November 2022: dnata announced a partnership with American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) this week.

The agreement sees Dubai-based dnata Travel Management, the region’s leading corporate travel provider, become Amex GBT’s preferred travel partner in the Middle East. dnata will provide complete end-to-end travel and meetings management services to Amex GBT’s customers in the region.

dnata Travel Group, Middle East & India senior vice president Rashid Al Awadhi commented: “Our team’s extensive regional experience goes back to dnata’s GSA and travel agency roots in 1959. Through the years, dnata has continued to build its expertise and network to earn its position as the largest travel management company in the UAE and one of the largest and most successful in the Middle East. With our broad expertise and 24-hour support function, we will work hard to ensure Amex GBT customers enjoy a quality experience throughout their journey.”

Amex GBT Senior vice president & general manager for the EMEA region Jason Geall said: “We believe our current and future customers will benefit from best-in-class services with dnata as our preferred travel partner. dnata has a proven reputation for trust and transparency that supports Amex GBT’s commitment to service, governance and compliance.”