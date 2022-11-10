AirAsia X takes flight to Tokyo-Haneda

KUALA LUMPUR, 11 November 2022: AirAsia X (AAX) resumed its flight to Tokyo (Haneda) earlier this week following the full reopening of the country’s border for international tourism.

The three-weekly flights are the airline’s first to Japan post-pandemic, ahead of its second route launch to Sapporo (Shin-Chitose) in December.

AirAsia X flight crew celebrating the inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo (Haneda) at klia2.

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said: “Japan is a core destination, and we are thrilled to return to Tokyo as it has always been one of our most popular routes. In 2019, we carried about 275,210 guests to/from Tokyo and with this service resumption, we look forward to carrying over 230,000 additional visitor seats annually through Malaysia and Japan. This will boost tourism and the economy between the two countries and provide greater value for everyone in the region travelling to Tokyo.

“The resumption of services to Tokyo signifies our commitment to accelerating our growth as a mid-range airline. This is only the first of several routes to Japan that will be in service, including to Sapporo (Shin-Chitose) in December and Osaka next year. Our Malaysian guests love Japan, but not only that, we have significant fly-through connectivity via Kuala Lumpur to Japan, including from Australia and more.”

AAX is also offering fares from Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo (Haneda) starting at MYR699 all-in one way for economy and from MYR2,599 for a Premium Flatbed. Fares are open for bookings with a travel period expiring 30 March 2024.