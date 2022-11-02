Air Mauritius returns to Kuala Lumpur

SEPANG Malaysia, 3 November 2022: Tourism Malaysia welcomed passengers arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on the Air Mauritius flight from Port Louis, Mauritius, on Tuesday after more than a two-year pause.

Tourism Malaysia chairman YBhg Tan Sri Dr Ong Hong Peng welcomed passengers on the first scheduled Air Mauritius flight since Covid-19 lockdowns suspended flights in March 2019.

A delegation of 10 leading travel agencies from Mauritius joined the flight on a familiarisation tour hosted by Tourism Malaysia featuring visits to Kuala Lumpur, Genting Highlands and Selangor.

Tan Sri Dr Ong Hong Peng commented: “I am encouraged by the return of this direct route, which demonstrates Air Mauritius’ confidence in Malaysia’s tourism industry. Connectivity is the heart of tourism, and I am sure the resumption service will help increase tourist arrivals and receipts between our two nations”.

Air Mauritius flight MK646 flies to Kuala Lumpur International Airport twice weekly from its home base at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Airport Mauritius.

The direct flight departs Mauritius every Monday and Thursday at 2300, arriving in Kuala Lumpur at 1010 on the following day. An Airbus A330-900Neo aircraft configured with 288 seats – 28 seats in business class and 260 seats in economy serves the route.

Air Mauritius Chief Commercial Officer Laurent Recoura said: “We are excited to resume our operations in Kuala Lumpur after two years. Air Mauritius has been offering scheduled flights to Kuala Lumpur (KLIA) since May 1988. Mauritius is an upcoming destination for Malaysians, while Kuala Lumpur features among the top favourite getaway destinations for Mauritians. Air Mauritius is in the process of reactivating its collaboration with Malaysia Airlines. We hope to offer our passengers connections to destinations in Asia and Australia via Kuala Lumpur shortly”.

Malaysia Airports managing director Dato Iskandar Mizal Mahmood noted: “Kuala Lumpur has remained a favourite destination and also serves as an important transit hub. There are now 48 foreign airlines operating at our airports, and we look forward to more airlines resuming operations in Malaysia.”

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)