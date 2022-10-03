Vistara links Mumbai and Abu Dhabi

DELHI, 4 October 2022: Vistara, India’s full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, inaugurated nonstop, daily flights between Mumbai (India) and Abu Dhabi (UAE at the weekend.

The inaugural flight departed on 1 October from Mumbai at 1910 and arrived in Abu Dhabi at 2040, making Vistara the first-ever carrier to offer the choice of premium economy class on the route, in addition to business and economy.

Vistara chief executive officer Vinod Kannan commented on the new international route: “We have been steadily strengthening our presence in the UAE, and the rest of the Gulf region… UAE’s flourishing business, trade, and tourism make Abu Dhabi a perfect fit for our network.“

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor. Besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and high safety standards, it has won several Best Airline awards.

The airline has recently been recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and South Asia’ for the second time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff Service in India and South Asia’ for the fourth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia’ for the second time in a row and ‘Best Business Class in India and South Asia’ at the coveted Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022.

In a short span of over seven years, it has carried more than 35 million passengers.

Flight schedule to and from Abu Dhabi, UAE, effective from 1 October 2022