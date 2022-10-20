THAI expands routes in October

BANGKOK, 21 October 2022: Thai Airways International expands its fleet, deploying three Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to serve higher travel demand as the airline moves closer to achieving revenue goals set out in its rehabilitation plan

The three aircraft join a fleet of 14 Boeing 777-300ERs this month and will fly routes to London Heathrow (UK), Tokyo (Narita), and Osaka in Japan. The three aircraft fly with a three-class configuration of eight seats in first class, 40 flatbed seats in Royal Silk Class, and 255 seats in economy class. Total capacity: 303 passengers.

In addition, THAI will resume A330-300s flights with flatbed Royal Silk seats to Fukuoka and Tokyo (Haneda) at the end of October, along with two 777- 200ERs serving Mumbai (India), Jakarta, and Denpasar (Indonesia).

Since the first quarter of this year, four Boeing 777- 200ERs have operated flights on routes to India in response to higher travel demand evident through to the end of the third quarter.

During the first 10 days of October, THAI’s cabin factor averaged 80%, while the daily average passenger pick-up was 17,554, compared to 2,092 in January. Airline executives forecast strong passenger traffic in Q4/2022 and Q1/2023 based on a positive trend since international borders started to reopen during Q2/2022.