BANGKOK, 21 October 2022: Family holidays are among life’s most magical experiences. For children, the joy of exploration and discovery can inspire new dreams and make memories they will treasure forever.

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, understands how precious family vacations can be, especially during the festive season.

That’s why the company has curated a collection of world-class resorts that bring unbridled joy to little ones and grown-ups alike. Three Centara Mirage resorts are now available in beautiful beachfront settings in Thailand, Vietnam and Dubai, all intuitively equipped with everything families need for an unforgettable break, from sparkling water parks, aerial adventures and exciting activities to family-sized rooms and suites, diverse dining, sublime spas and more.

Select your perfect place to stay and start making memories with Centara Mirage.

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya is the original Centara Mirage resort and the number one family hotel in Thailand. This amazing destination immerses guests in a Lost World of wonder, with lagoon pools, lazy rivers, waterfalls and slides, all surrounded by lush foliage and shady palms.

When they’re not making a splash in the water park, kids (or young-at-heart adults) can fly through the air on the SkyRider or climb through the canopy at SkyTrail, the elevated obstacle course. Youngsters can also play to their hearts’ content in a three-level playground or indoor soft-play area, be engaged and educated with arts & crafts, watch movies at the children’s cinema, or even excavate dinosaur bones in an archaeology pit. Meanwhile, parents can take a quiet swim, sip poolside cocktails or soothe their senses at Spa Cenvaree, and the sandy beach creates a superb setting to unwind or try exhilarating water sports.

For family togetherness and relaxation, the Zulu Family Lounge is a Club lounge concept for families, where guests with Club access can enjoy breakfast, afternoon tea, snacks and cocktail hours throughout the day in a themed lounge with fun activities, a large play area and a slide.

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya offers outstanding options for every vacation with a choice of stylish rooms and suites, including Family Suites with bunk beds, plus a diverse selection of restaurants, bars and a beach club. Rates for the coming festive season start from just EUR 95++ per night.

Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne

Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne, the Explorer’s Playground-themed leisure resort, invites guests to enjoy fun-filled festive holidays on Vietnam’s stunning southeast coast. Inspired by nautical adventures and voyages of discovery, this fully-integrated family resort is nestled in a hillside that slopes gently down to the seafront, where a spectacular sailing ship and water park are ready to thrill guests with slides, pools, a lazy river and cliff-jumping rock.

The exceptional accommodation includes Pool Access rooms and multi-room Pool Villas, creating options for families of all sizes, while six F&B options – Mundo Restaurant, Waterfall Dining Lounge, Familia Lounge, El Salon Bar, Fantasia Pool Bar and Faro Café – showcase global flavours, and an Observatory Tower promises panoramic views of the coast and East Sea. Book your Vietnamese vacation for just EUR 115++ per night.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai has introduced Centara’s family-friendly, Asian-inspired hospitality to the Middle East. Nestled on the shores of the Deira Islands, overlooking the Arabian Gulf, this seafront retreat is wrapped in mythical Thai and Arabian adventures. The sparkling water park features lagoon pools, waterslides, a lazy river, a cliff jumping rock, a water play area and a rope climbing course, and wooden walkways lead to the golden beach and turquoise sea, where water sports await. Three age-specific kids’ clubs, an outdoor playground and Candy Spa – the colourful, sweet-themed wellness zone – offer endless entertainment for youngsters, and adults can work out at the fitness centre or chill out at Spa Cenvaree.

The accommodation, which ranges from Superior, Family and Mirage Rooms to Junior and Two-Bedroom Suites, is perfect for families with flexible sleeping options, including bunk beds. A selection of dining destinations includes authentic Asian and Middle Eastern cuisine, fresh seafood and a prime Argentinian steakhouse. Rates for the upcoming year-end holidays start from just EUR 208++ per night.

The festive season is a wonderful time of year to connect with your loved ones and make lifelong memories. Let Centara Hotels & Resorts bring your family closer together.

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)