Pandaw returns to the Mekong

SINGAPORE, 21 October 2022: After successful sailings on Vietnam’s Red River last month, Pandaw Cruises announced its luxury riverboat RV Bassac has resumed sailings between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Trips on the Mekong River linking Thailand and Laos are also open for bookings leaving only Myanmar off the radar. Pandaw Cruises’ fleet in the country remains at anchor until the political and security environment improves.

The first batch of travellers since 2020 boarded in Ho Chi Minh City’s port (Saigon) for the first cruise taking in two Mekong River countries, Vietnam and Cambodia. The trip included visiting Siem Reap, the gateway town for travellers exploring the World Heritage Angkor temples.

Pandaw Cruises noted that “not everything went exactly to schedule, with very high waters in Cambodia meaning sailing up the Tonle Sap River was impossible.” The captain improvised. Taking advantage of the high water conditions on the Mekong River, the cruise sailed further upstream towards Kratie, the home of the Mekong dolphin, where excursions to view the endangered mammals were organised.

The seven-night expeditions on the Mekong River have a 10% discovery discount on specific dates as the company brings back its luxury river boats to the Mekong River.

Pandaw has set new dates for its Laos Mekong sailings for its 10-night sailings for Christmas, New Year 2022 and March 2023 on the refurbished RV Sabaidee Pandaw.

The Laos Mekong – 10 nights

24 December 2022 to 3 January 2023

10% discount & no single supplement from USD4,360 per person

18 March 2023 to 28 March 2023

29 March 2023 to 08 April 2023

Rates from USD3,924 per person

Pandaw is once more deploying its riverboats RV Champa Pandaw and RV Laos Pandaw sailings featuring Thailand and Laos. Sailing dates are confirmed, and bookings are open for the remainder of 2022 and 2023.