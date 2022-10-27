PATTAYA, Thailand, 28 October 2022: The AssetWise Tennis Masters Championship is back in action on the courts of Fitz Club, Pattaya, 19-25 November 2022.

FITZ Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness, together with AssetWise Public Company Limited and Carabao Group, will once again stage the premier tennis tournament for seniors, which is expected to attract more than 200 top players from over 10 countries worldwide.

An impressive lineup of international players from as far away as Europe, Australia and the Americas to countries close to home, including Japan, India and Singapore, will participate and compete for this prestigious ITF Championship title during the seven-day event. The event features the 35+ Singles and Doubles Open and is geared to help promote Pattaya and Thailand as outstanding sports destinations, especially for tennis.

Royal Cliff Hotels Group, which shares the same landscaped parkland as the tournament venue, Fitz Club, is the official hotel. All players and their families are eligible for special room rates and exclusive benefits during their stay. Fitz Club is just a short walk from the resorts that make up the Royal Cliff Hotel Group.

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group and its luxury sports centre, Fitz Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness, are SHA PLUS certified to provide all guests and attendees safe and superior service, numerous amenities, a great culinary experience, and sports facilities that are second to none. Both sponsors will have a booth showcasing their products and services during the event.

For more information or to register for the ITF tournament, please visit: https://www.royalcliff.com/package/mt700-assetwise-tennis-masters-championship/

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group operates four luxury hotels on two sheltered bays between Jomtien beach and main bay Pattaya.

(Your Stories: Royal Cliff Hotels Group)