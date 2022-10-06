KAL loyalty goes to Amadeus

SINGAPORE, 7 October 2022: Korean Air has selected Amadeus Customer Loyalty Suite to manage its lifestyle loyalty programme, Skypass.

Skypass is one of the largest and most recognised frequent flyer programmes in the Asia Pacific, operating for over 35 years.

Korean Air was looking for a high-performing loyalty system to help Skypass identify and engage with its customers and grow its membership base.

“Of all the partners we considered, we found Amadeus to be the most trustworthy, not only in its willingness to collaborate but also in its technical abilities. We can seamlessly integrate our existing systems – and those of our partners, whether it’s other airlines, alliances, or service providers. This will enable us to differentiate Korean Air’s loyalty program and boost engagement with our passengers.” said Korean Air managing vice president & head of loyalty Young Soo Yoo

With Amadeus Customer Loyalty Suite fully integrated into the booking experience, Skypass members can book both reward tickets and ancillaries in miles and commercial tickets with a combination of both currencies.

Today, Amadeus powers loyalty, reward and recognition programmes for airlines globally, representing a footprint of over 600 million members.