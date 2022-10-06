BANGKOK, 7 October 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts has appointed Siriwan Wangthamrong to the position of executive vice president of human resources.

Siriwan brings 30 years of experience to Centara, where she will oversee the company’s human resources efforts to support more than 6,000 staff members across Asia and the Middle East.

Siriwan Wangthamrong

“I am delighted to welcome Siriwan to the Centara family and excited about the wealth of experience with major multinational companies she will bring to the company. Siriwan’s appointment comes at a critical time for Centara as we pursue an ambitious expansion plan. She will play a key role in continuing to develop our Human Resources department as we grow,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts chief executive officer Thirayuth Chirathivat.

Centara plans expansion and intends to double its properties with new hotels and resorts in Japan, Cambodia, Myanmar, China, Indonesia, Laos, the Maldives, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Siriwan holds a degree in Business Management from Wright State University in Ohio, USA. She was also a co-founder of the Asian-American Student Association. Siriwan was most recently director of human resources and administration for G4S Security Services (Thailand) Limited, overseeing 20,000 employees and has previously worked for multinational organisations.

