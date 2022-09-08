South Korea’s autumn holiday is back to normal

SEOUL, 9 September 2022: Just a week after South Korea ended mandatory pre-entry Covid-19 testing, the country celebrates the Cusouk Festival, where social distancing and limitations on gatherings no longer apply for the first time since the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chuseok, also known as Hangawi, is a significant mid-autumn harvest festival and a three-day holiday in South Korea celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar on the full moon. This year it falls on 10 September, but the holiday starts today and continues through 12 Monday 12 September.

The mandatory pre-departure flight Covid-19 test for international travellers was discontinued on 3 September. However, South Korea still maintains the requirement for a PCR test within one day of arrival in the country. Covid-19 test centres in the airport that provide testing and issue certificates of negative results for inbound/outbound travellers will continue to operate.

Due to the spread of the strongly infectious BA.5 variant and the reduced effect of vaccination as time passes, continuous attention is needed, and caution is encouraged regards Covid-19 infection during the national holiday, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters advised domestic tourists.

“While there are no restrictions regarding social distancing and the number of people allowed to gather under the general healthcare system, CDSCH encourage residents and visitors to comply with health measures during the holiday.”

Meanwhile, the mandatory PCR test one day after arrival remains unchanged to ensure early detection of Covid19 confirmed cases and conduct strict surveillance of new variants being imported.