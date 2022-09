DUBAI, UAE, 13 September 2022: Marking World First Aid Day this month, Emirates celebrates 3,000 new cabin crew recruits who are now equipped with aviation first aid skills after successfully graduating from the airline’s rigorous cabin crew training programme.

As part of a highly successful recruitment drive this year,Emirates has already hired 3,000 new joiners who undergo eight weeks of intense ab-Initio training to become world-class cabin crew. The ab-initio period includes various courses from security to service, safety and emergency to hospitality, and the critically important medical response training. Far from the erroneous perception of cabin crew just serving meals and looking glamourous, Emirates crew are trained to manage various situations on board, including learning essential life-saving skills. Using a combination of practical, in-situ, classroom and online learning, new recruits are taught invaluable lessons which prepare them for life and to save the lives of others.

What exactly do they learn?

Medical training is provided to new cabin crew on all aspects of first aid, including dealing with a collapsed casualty who has fainted, managing choking, recognising and managing breathing difficulties like asthma and hyperventilation, sudden illnesses like chest pain, stroke, low blood sugar, allergic reactions, deep vein thrombosis, barotrauma, decompression illness, and substance misuse. The crew are also taught how to deal with injuries like fractures, burns, amputations, communicable diseases, the importance of infection control procedures, and on-board hygiene.

The new recruits are schooled in the life-saving skills of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), where they practice on patient simulation mannequins and on how to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machine properly. Using a specially designed medical mannequin, the cabin crew also experience what it’s like to deliver a newborn baby on board. All training is provided by certified aviation first aid instructors in the world-class training facility – Emirates Cabin Crew Training Centre in Dubai.

Do they save lives?

In July 2022 alone, Emirates’ cabin crew saved two passengers from cardiac arrest on two different flights. A potentially fatal incident, cardiac arrest, causes the heart to stop beating suddenly. The lack of blood flow to the brain and other organs can cause a person to lose consciousness, become disabled or die if not treated immediately. Emirates cabin crew used a combination of CPR techniques and a defibrillator to save both passengers’ lives and keep them stable until they could receive medical attention from emergency services on the ground. Both passengers are now recovering well.

Putting First Aid into action

Flying with the world’s largest airline, Emirates cabin crew enjoy non-stop new adventures as they travel to over 150 cities across 85 countries. Many Emirates cabin crew describe the role as ‘the best job in the world’ – not only because they deliver award-winning service at 40,000 feet and the unique lifestyle that comes with the job, but because they also discover their heroic potential through life-saving skills and emergency management. Access to Emirates aviation first aid training helps recruits develop their communication skills, initiative and leadership qualities, the ability to work effectively as a team, the focus to stay mentally strong and calm to work effectively under pressure, and – how to save and protect the lives of others.

