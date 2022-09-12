Radisson opens Phuket suite resort

SINGAPORE, 13 September 2022: Radisson Hotel Group expanded its portfolio last week with the opening of the Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket, making it the group’s fifth hotel in Thailand.

In a media statement, the hotel group said it was gearing up for the recovery of travel and hospitality in the country with plans to exponentially expand its portfolio by adding 100 hotels and resorts in Thailand by 2025.

Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket stands on Kamala Beach, about halfway down the west coast of the island facing the Andaman Sea and 27km from Phuket International airport.

The hotel has 179 suites, a huge lagoon pool, six restaurants and bars, a spa and a fully equipped fitness centre.

“Phuket previously attracted millions of visitors, and for the last 12 months, it has been driving Thailand’s tourism recovery. I am delighted to announce the opening of Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket, a popular hotel close to one of the island’s most scenic beaches. It is a brand that is befitting to the market and has seen good traction across the Asia Pacific,” said Radisson Hotel Group vice president, operations, Southeast Asia & Pacific, Andre de Jong.