Thai Vietjet boosts regional flights

BANGKOK, 13 September 12, 2022: As travel rules relax in regional destinations, Thai Vietjet will increase flights from Bangkok to Japan and Taiwan.

Flights from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport to Fukuoka will increase from four to five weekly starting 1 October 1, 2022, while flights to Taipei in Taiwan will double from one to two flights weekly, effective 2 October 2022.

“After a long break from Covid-19, the gradual recovery of the international travel market is a good sign for the airline industry. Beyond our expectations, we found positive feedback from the travel markets in Japan and Taiwan since the two of our flight services initially launched. With further relaxation of travel restrictions by the two governments, we are eager to add more flights during the upcoming peak travel season,” said Thai Vietjet director of commercial Pinyot Pibulsonggram.

Thai Vietjet commenced flights connecting Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Fukuoka on 16 July 2022 and to Taipei on 18 August.

On the Fukuoka route, flights are scheduled on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, with a flight time of five hours and 30 minutes. Daily flights are on the table shortly.

On the route to Taipei, the airline will fly every Thursday and Sunday, with a flight time of three hours and 45 minutes. See the flight schedule below.

In addition, the airline has also announced a new international service from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Phu Quoc (Vietnam), starting from 12 October 12, 2022. It will be the first direct flight link between Bangkok and the popular holiday island in southern Vietnam since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently, passengers entering Thailand are no longer required to possess a certificate of testing for a negative Covid-19 result before entering the country or upon arrival. Passengers are also not required to quarantine upon arrival due to the removal of the ‘Test & Go’ scheme since 1 May 2022.