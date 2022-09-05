Norwegian Cruise Line partners with Coca-Cola

SINGAPORE, 6 September 2022: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, announced Monday a beverage partnership with global iconic drink brand Coca-Cola following Norwegian Prima’s christening voyage from Reykjavik, Iceland.

With the historic debut of Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Cruise Line continues to push boundaries across every element of the guest experience, so it’s perfectly fitting that we are unveiling and bringing on board a fresh, new beverage partnership with Coca-Cola during the christening of Norwegian Prima. As a company rooted in history, Norwegian Cruise Line is honored to align with a fellow beloved brand, Coca-Cola, and we look forward to leveraging this relationship to continue to enhance our guest experience. Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Prima will be the first vessel in NCL’s 18-ship fleet to carry Coca-Cola as its official soft drink, with the remaining NCL ships to carry Coca-Cola by the end of December 2022. In celebration of the new partnership and the christening of Norwegian Prima, the first major cruise ship to be christened in the Icelandic Capital, Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line and Coca-Cola’s famous polar bear, toasted to the momentous occasion with a refreshing Coca-Cola beverage at the Penrose Atrium.

“With the historic debut of Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Cruise Line continues to push boundaries across every element of the guest experience, so it’s perfectly fitting that we are unveiling and bringing on board a fresh, new beverage partnership with Coca-Cola during the christening of Norwegian Prima,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “As a company rooted in history, Norwegian Cruise Line is honoured to align with a fellow beloved brand, Coca-Cola, and we look forward to leveraging this relationship to continue to enhance our guest experience.”

As the first of six vessels in the new Prima class, the Brand’s first new class of ships in nearly ten years, Norwegian Prima debuted on 27 August from Reykjavik, Iceland, to more than 2,500 guests in a larger-than-life christening celebration with an unforgettable performance by Katy Perry, global superstar and godmother of the ship.

Built in Marghera, Italy, by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, Norwegian Prima is 965 feet long, 143,535 gross tons, and can accommodate 3,100 guests at double occupancy. Norwegian Prima offers guests exciting itineraries, the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary and premium cruise categories, and brand-first experiences with Ocean Boulevard, Indulge Food Hall, The Concourse, Infinity Beach, and Oceanwalk. Norwegian Prima also features multiple first-at-sea innovations, including a three-story transformational theatre-nightclub, the Prima Theater & Club; its three-level racetrack with the Prima Speedway; the fastest slides at sea, The Drop and Rush; and the cruise industry’s first sustainable cocktail bar with The Metropolitan Bar.

For more information about NCL’s award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call Hong Kong on +852 2165 6000 and Southeast Asia on +65 3165 1680 or visit www.ncl.com.