Hotelbeds hires Asia Pacific VP

SINGAPORE, 8 September 2022: As Asia Pacific nations reopen borders, Hotelbeds announce the appointment of Pippa Williamson as its new VP commercial for APAC.

Based in Hong Kong and reporting to Hotelbeds’ SVP commercial, León Herce, Williamson will lead all core commercial activities across the region while growing the relationships with Hotelbeds’ suppliers and clients across APAC.

Pippa Williamson

She holds an impressive track record gained from her extensive career in the APAC hospitality sector, having worked with some of the world’s leading hotel companies like Marriot, Starwood Hotels and, most recently, Shangri-la.

Announcing the appointment, SVP Commercial for Hotelbeds, León Herce said: “Her strong background working in leadership positions across major hotel companies, her impressive experience in the China market, as well as her almost 15 years working in APAC will undoubtedly boost our activities in the region”.

Williamson added: “After the years of uncertainty we have experienced, I believe we have tremendous opportunities ahead of us and now is the time to seize them.”