Triple six fares mark Vietjet birthday

BANGKOK 7 September 2022: Commemorating six years of flying Thailand’s skies since 2016, Thai Vietjet launched its ‘6th Anniversary’ promotion, with fares starting from THB 666.

The latest deal applies for travel on the airline’s entire domestic flight network and includes taxes and fees. Bookings opened on 5 September and are due to close at midnight on 10 September. The travel period runs from 10 September 2022 to 31 December 2022.

For international flight networks, a higher starting fare applies, pegged at THB1,666, including taxes and fees for the same booking window. However, the travel period extends to 25 March 2023. The promotional travel periods for both domestic and international. Travel is not allowed on public holidays.

The promotional tickets are applied to Thai Vietjet’s entire domestic flight network in Thailand from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani, cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, together with the flight from Hat Yai to Chiang Rai, as well as the airline’s international flight network to Vietnam, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Fukuoka, Ahmedabad, and Taipei.

Thai Vietjet commenced its first commercial flight services in September 2016, with only three aircraft in the fleet. Within six years, the airline’s fleet serves 30 domestic and international routes carrying over 10 million passengers.