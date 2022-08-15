Tourism Malaysia welcomes top boss

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, 16 August: Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture YB Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri has appointed Tan Sri Dr Ong Hong Peng as the chair of the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board.

He replaced the former chair Dato’ Seri Ramlan Bin Ibrahim, effective 4 August 2022.

Photo: Bernama.

Tan Sri Dr Ong Hong Peng began his service in the government sector as an Assistant Director at the Public Service Department (JPA) of Malaysia in 1981. In 2007, he was appointed as the Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of Tourism, marking the start of his contributions to the tourism industry. He then served as the Secretary General of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture for eight (8) years, beginning in 2008.

During his service with the Ministry, he served as the chair of the Malaysia Convention Bureau (MyCEB) and Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC) from 2009 until 2016. He was also the chair of the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (ASWARA) from 2013 until 2018.

As the new chair of Tourism Malaysia, he will work closely with the management and officers of Tourism Malaysia, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the tourism trade industry and the media to reinvigorate the tourism industry and place Malaysia as a safe and preferred holiday destination.

“I am truly honoured to accept this position, especially during the same month and year of Tourism Malaysia’s birthday. Celebrating together Tourism Malaysia’s 50th Golden Anniversary not only fills me with gratitude but also with immense responsibilities that come together with it. I am thrilled to walk hand in hand with everyone on this journey as we work toward paving a better path for the industry,” he explained.

(Source: Bernama)