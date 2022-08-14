Sarawak welcomes foodie tourists

KUCHING 12 August 2022: Sarawak Tourism Board reached out to Singaporean travel consumers at the 56th edition of the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) Holidays Fair held over the weekend after a two-year pause.

In a media statement on the opening day of the show, 12 August, STB said the event would provide an opportunity to keep Sarawak top of mind for Singaporean stakeholders while promoting the rich land of Sarawak against the fascinating backdrop of history and mystery, culture, festivals, food and its variety of unique tourism products.

STB’s deputy chief executive officer for Integrated Marketing Communications Suriya Charles Buas noted the “positive signs of recovery in international travels. It was a perfect opportunity for Sarawak and the Singaporean tourism stakeholders to come together to refresh efforts to boost Sarawak as a preferred tourism destination choice.”

“With food being one of the pillars of Sarawak Tourism and our capital city Kuching being the first city in Malaysia to be named ‘The Creative City of Gastronomy by UNESCO, we plan to have a campaign partnership with Singaporean tourism stakeholders intended exclusively for Singaporean foodies to enjoy Sarawak’s gastronomy abundance,” he said.

STB also engaged with 20 NATAS registered travel agency members during a Business Networking Sessions (B2B) held on the show’s sidelines.

(Your Stories: STB)