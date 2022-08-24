Thai Smile names new CEO

BANGKOK, 25 August 2022: Thai Smile Airways Company Limited confirmed earlier this week the appointment of a senior THAI Airways International executive, Thamanoon Kuprasert, as acting chief executive officer effective 8 August.

According to the Thai Smile media statement released on 22 August, he is concurrently performing the duties of the chief commercial officer. He takes over the CEO’s role at Thai Smile following a four-month stint as THAI Airways International Airways’ head of domestic. Before that, he held the post of head of sales agencies at the national airline for over 19 years.

According to his Linkedin summary, he headed sales and marketing at a managerial level for THAI in various countries such as South Korea, India, Russia, South Africa and Italy, “handling sales revenue of approximately THB2,500 million annually.”

According to the Thai Smile statement, the immediate challenges are to “strengthen pricing, sales, marketing and digital transformation.” Other priorities are to seek new partners and conclude an urgent study on opening new routes in the Greater Mekong Subregion, the Indian subcontinent and boost domestic flights in Thailand to support tourism recovery.

Thamanoon takes over the top job at Thai Smile from Viset Sontichai, who was appointed acting chief executive officer effective 28 August 2021. He also wore two hats, one for the CEO and the other for the chief commercial officer’s duties.