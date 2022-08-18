Tourism Malaysia leads India sales mission

VISAKHAPATNAM, 19 August 2022: Tourism Malaysia and the Malaysia Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) lead the second roadshow to India to four cities from 17 to 24 August.

The roadshow kicked off Wednesday in the city of Visakhapatnam and continues with events in Kolkata, Kochi and Tiruchirappalli.

Led by the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, YB Datuk Seri Dr Santhara JP, the team consists of a Malaysia-based airline, 18 travel agents, two hoteliers, and one state government agency.

Following the reopening of Malaysia’s international borders on 1 April 2022, Tourism Malaysia conducted its first roadshow to six major cities in India from 18 to 30 April, followed by its participation in this year’s South Asia Travel & Tourism Exchange (SATTE) from 18 to 20 May.

India remains one of Malaysia’s top market sources, contributing 735,309 arrivals (+22%) in 2019. Apart from its objective to instil confidence among Indian travellers that Malaysia is once again a safe destination to visit health-wise, the roadshow provides a platform for the travel industry to speed up recovery.

“This is the right time to be back in India, and planning for this roadshow is very opportune. The resumption of scheduled international flights from India coincides with Malaysia’s international borders reopening. We are thrilled to welcome Indian travellers again,” said Datuk Seri Dr Santhara JP.

Fully-vaccinated travellers can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Malaysia and are no longer required to undergo pre-departure and on-arrival Covid-19 tests.

Currently, travellers can obtain a Malaysian tourist visa online while airlines provide more than 14,000 seats weekly between India and Malaysia. Flights are scheduled from major Indian cities to Kuala Lumpur on Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air, AirAsia, IndiGo, and Air India Express.

