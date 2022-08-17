SINGAPORE, 18 August 2022: Are you considering travelling around Spain, and are you already wondering how to find the very best locations to capture the travel experience with unbelievably fascinating selfies?

You’ll find some suggestions here, although, in a country as photogenic as Spain, there are thousands of possibilities. Get ready to show off amazing photos on your social media and enjoy unforgettable experiences.

View of the mural “the World Begins With Every Kiss” in Barcelona, Catalonia © Joan.

Barcelona. A unique monument and a kiss

Where better place to start than one of the most photographed cities in the world: Barcelona. Its most famous monument, the Basilica of La Sagrada Familia, has been captured by visitors and their cameras from every angle imaginable: reflected in the small lake in the Plaza de Gaudí square, from the balconies of nearby hotels, and so many more.

However, another corner of the city that’s earned its place on the list of all those captured on camera is El Muro del Beso (the Kiss Wall), a ceramic mural of a huge kiss created by Joan Fontcuberta out of 4,000 photos sent anonymously by Barcelona residents. It’s a great spot for an unusual, romantic photo.

View of Arcos de la Frontera, Cadiz, Andalusia

Cadiz. Kiss me on this corner

And now we’re moving on to another kiss because this sign which appeared on a corner of the beautiful coastal town of Rota one day has become famous on social media. You can now find it right by the beach. Are there other villages in Cadiz with “kiss me on this corner” or “kiss me under this arch” signs? Indeed there are: Setenil de las Bodegas, Arcos de la Frontera and Vejer de la Frontera. The beautiful whitewashed houses in these villages will make a great setting for your photos.

View of the Alhambra and the city of Granada, Andalusia, from the San Nicolás viewpoint

Granada. San Nicolás viewpoint

This viewpoint wins hands down. You’ll have the best views of all the Alhambra palaces from here, with the Sierra Nevada mountain range as the backdrop. It’s one of the best-known spots in the Albaicín neighbourhood. You’ll enjoy the photos, but it’s the atmosphere that really gets you.

Tourist looking at San Juan de Gaztelugatxe in Bizkaia, Basque Country

Bizkaia. San Juan de Gaztelugatxe

Although this impressive Basque Country landscape has become famous for being the set for Dragonstone in Game of Thrones, this spot has always had an undeniable charm. It’s well worth climbing the 141 steps that take you up to this chapel that’s almost surrounded by the sea.

Peine del Viento in San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Basque Country © Poliki

Gipuzkoa. El Peine del Viento

Also in the Basque Country is the beautiful city of Donostia – San Sebastián, where you’ll find this sculpture by Eduardo Chillida, perfect for sharing on social media. Its poetic name, Peine del Viento (Comb of the Wind), says it all.

View of Las Médulas in El Bierzo, León, Castile and Leon

León. Las Médulas

Selfies taken here are hard to beat. You’ll find yourself in front of hills of intense red, which are the remains of an ancient, open-air gold deposit dating back to Roman times.

Details of the beach of Las Catedrales de Ribadeo, Lugo, Galicia

Lugo. Las Catedrales beach

A cathedral in the middle of the sea? That’s what you’ll think you’ve found when you see the enormous stone arches formed on Ribadeo beach in Galicia. And if you’re travelling in Galicia, visit other sites that are perfect for selfies, like the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela and the Ventana al Atlántico viewpoint in A Coruña.

Woman taking a selfie in front of the Crystal Palace in Madrid, Region of Madrid

Madrid. The Crystal Palace and roof terraces

The Crystal Palace is one of the prettiest spots in the El Retiro Park and the whole city. Although originally intended to be a gigantic greenhouse, it now hosts original art exhibitions. Located next to a pond and surrounded by horse chestnut trees, the selfies you take here will be stunning. Other places in the city that always result in good self-portraits? The roof terraces of various hotels are becoming more and more famous in Madrid.

View of the Roman aqueduct in Segovia, Castile and Leon

Segovia. Roman aqueduct

If you want to take a special photo as a souvenir of this monument, try climbing up to the El Postigo del Consuelo viewpoint. You’ll find it at the top of a set of steps up to one of the highest points on this aqueduct, which dates back to the ancient Roman Empire.

View of the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, Region of Valencia

Valencia. City of Arts and Sciences

Any photo that includes the buildings in this spot in Valencia will look futuristic. Their aesthetics, their surprising shapes and curves are impressive. In fact, it has been chosen as the set for TV shows such as Westworld.

View of Es Vedrà from the Cala d’Hort cove in Ibiza, Balearic Islands

Es Vedrà. Ibiza

This Balearic Island plays a prominent role in selfies taken in Spain. You’ll love capturing the emblematic islands of Es Vedrà on camera, from the Torre des Savinar defence tower, for example. And it’s a great spot for admiring the sunset, too, one of the best on the island.

Panoramic view of the bridge and city of Ronda in Malaga, Andalusia

Malaga. Ronda bridge.

This is another of the most sought spots to photograph in Spain. If you want to take the perfect selfie with this bridge, which crosses a gorge that plunges over 150 metres, you’ll find various footpaths offering panoramic views of the surrounding area.

View of the windmills in Consuegra, Toledo, Castile-La Mancha © David Spence del Valle

Toledo. Windmills in Consuegra

This is one of the most unusual photos you can take in Spain. The traditional windmills of Castile-La Mancha (that Don Quijote confused with giants) and Castillo de La Muela castle make for an impressive background.

Tourists walking towards El Teide in Tenerife, Canary Islands

Tenerife. El Teide

At 3,718 metres high, this volcano is the highest peak in Spain. There are lots of places you can photograph it from in Tenerife and even on the other Canary Islands. The best bit is that you can even take photos from the volcano itself, as there’s a cable car that takes you up near the summit.

