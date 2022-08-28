QF to resume Auckland – New York flights

SYDNEY, 29 August 2022: Qantas will recommence flights to New York, with a new service from Australia to the Big Apple via Auckland from 14 June next year*.

The launch of QF3 and QF4 will initially see the flying kangaroo return to New York three days a week after a three-year Covid-induced hiatus. Flights will use Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with three new aircraft scheduled for delivery next year.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said flying via Auckland would provide better connectivity from more destinations in Australia before an uninterrupted 16-hour flight to New York.

“We’re back flying to most of our pre-Covid destinations, a fantastic achievement by our teams and so important for Australians reconnecting with the rest of the world.

“We can’t wait to return to New York, and it’s made possible by the delivery of new aircraft, which have been caught up in delays that have impacted many airlines.

Sydney-Auckland-New York flights went on sale last week. Qantas currently operates six daily services to Auckland from Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, increasing to 11 daily services when the new flight to New York launches.

*Flights subject to regulatory approval