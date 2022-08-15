Laguna Phuket expands wellness role

BANGKOK, 16 August 2022: Laguna Phuket and Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) signed a memorandum of understanding last week to create a medical and wellness centre in the Laguna Phuket resort complex.

Scheduled to open early next year, Laguna Wellness by BDMS Phuket will join a collection of hotels, resorts, residences and spas and a golf course. The new facility will be located in the Canal Village retail and community services hub, positioning Laguna Phuket as a premium medical tourism hub in the region,

It will offer residents and medical tourists healthcare and wellness support, including regenerative medicine, sports medicine, dermatology, mental health, rehabilitation and preventive cardiology services.

“Since the formation of Laguna Phuket over 30 years ago, our on-site emergency clinic operated by BDMS has been integral to the Laguna Phuket lifestyle,” said Laguna Resorts & Hotels CEO Ravi Chandran

“This development will be a game-changer and further cement Laguna Phuket’s reputation as Thailand’s leading integrated destination for tourism and residential lifestyle offerings.”

The BDMS Phuket will also collaborate with BDMS Wellness Clinic, the pioneer model based in Bangkok and three hospitals in Phuket, which is part of BDMS Group 6 headed by Dr Narinatara Boonjongcharoen. The group also manages hospitals in Phuket, Hat Yai, Surat Thani and Samui Island in Phuket.