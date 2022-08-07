BANGKOK, 8 August 2022: Emirates is looking for candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team with an “INVITE ONLY” assessment day planned on 20 August 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Dubai-based airline is looking for individuals passionate about delivering simple yet personalised and impeccable hospitality while creating memorable moments for its customers. Safety being one of Emirates’ highest priorities, the ideal candidate will lead confidently and take control when managing aircraft services, security, and safety procedures. All Emirates crew will receive a world-class learning experience at the airline’s state-of-the-art facility in Dubai.

Applicants hoping to give their careers an epic take-off must submit an online application with an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) in English and a recent photograph.

Further information about the requirements for the selection process can be found here.

Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue. The “INVITE ONLY” recruitment day is open to aspiring cabin crew candidates who apply online and receive an invitation to the recruitment event.

Emirates’ truly global cabin crew team represents 160 nationalities, reflecting its customer mix and international operations in over 130 cities on six continents, utilising a modern fleet of over 200 all-wide-body aircraft. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft.

Emirates offers candidates outstanding career opportunities, with excellent training facilities and a broad range of development programmes for its employees. Emirates crews are based in Dubai and enjoy an attractive employment package with various benefits such as a tax-free salary, free company-provided accommodation, free transport to and from work, medical cover, and discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

Emirates has been flying to Thailand for over 32 years and currently offers 21 weekly flights from Bangkok to Dubai and seven weekly flights from Phuket to Dubai as a hub to other international destinations worldwide.

For more information visit: www.emirates.com