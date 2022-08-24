Bangkok Airways returns to Danang

BANGKOK, 25 August 2022: Bangkok Airways will resume daily flights from Bangkok to Danang in central Vietnam starting 1 September after almost a two-year pause.

Danang is the gateway coastal city known for its economic, commercial and investment hub of Central Vietnam. It is also just a short drive to famous beach resorts, golf courses and the ancient town of Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. To the north, the coastal highway and railway take you to the former Imperial city of Hue, the home of the last Vietnamese emperor.

Bangkok Airways confirmed earlier this week it will resume daily direct flights using an Airbus A320 between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Danang starting 1 September 2022 onwards.

Flight Schedule from Bangkok to Danang

PG947 departs Bangkok at 1055 and arrives in Danang at 1245.

Flight Schedule from Danang to Bangkok

PG948 departs Danang at 1335 and arrives at 1525.