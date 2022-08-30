Nobu signs deal with Asset World

NEW YORK, 31 August 2022: Nobu Hospitality and Asset World Corporation Public Company Limited, a real estate group in Thailand, have signed an exclusive Thailand-wide development.

The partnership gets underway with two new projects in Bangkok; Nobu Hotel Bangkok and Nobu Empire Restaurant, developed by Asset World Corporation.

As part of the development agreement, the two partners have committed to an exclusive collaboration to establish multiple Nobu Hotels and restaurants in Thailand.

The Nobu restaurant will occupy the top floor and rooftop of the Empire Tower, the iconic mixed-use development in downtown Bangkok. The location of the signed Nobu Hotel in Bangkok will be announced soon.

Asset World Corporation chief executive officer and president Wallapa Traisorat said: “It’s an honour to sign the development agreement for an exclusive collaboration to develop multiple Nobu Hotels and Restaurants in Thailand.”

Nobu Hospitality CEO Trevor Horwell commented: “It is an honour to partner with Wallapa Traisorat and the powerbase that she has carefully built with Asset World Corp Public Company Limited. Our strategy is to work with regional development partners in Asia who embrace our unique business model and share the same passion for luxury and high-quality products.

(Source: Nobu Hospitality)