AirAsia Thailand flies to Fukuoka

BANGKOK, 23 August 2022: AirAsia Thailand (FD) will launch direct flights to Japan for the first time on 12 October, introducing direct flights from Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Fukuoka, the largest city on the Japanese island of Kyushu.

The low-fare AirAsia route will fly three times weekly (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) from 12 to 28 October 2022 before increasing to four flights weekly (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday) starting 30 October. A 236-seat Airbus A321 will fly the route.

AirAsia is launching the new route with promotional fares for BIG members from THB4,888 THB each way and THB4,928 THB for non-members.

The discounts are on offer until 28 August 2022 for travel from 12 October 2022 to 23 March 2023. Pre-book 20kg of checked baggage during the promotional period and gain an additional 30kg free when booking on the AirAsia Super App.

AirAsia Thailand Chief Executive Officer Santisuk Klongchaiya stated: “Japan is a top leisure favourite destination for Thai travellers, and many of them are planning to visit the country as soon as it reopens to tourism. Acknowledging this opportunity, AirAsia Thailand decided to introduce Fukuoka as its first destination in Japan, presenting travellers with a new and different take on the nation through a city known for being welcoming and budget-friendly.”

“Fukuoka might not be the first city that comes to mind for people thinking of visiting Japan, but anyone who experiences it is sure to be deeply impressed. Our flights to the city begin just in time for autumn when the weather begins to cool, and the trees change colour with the stunning sakura blooms, a favourite time for Thais getting ready to celebrate the end of the year,” Santisuk said.

View requirements for travelling to Japan at www.mofa.go.jp/ca/cp/page22e_000925.html