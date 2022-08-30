KOTA KINABALU, 31 August 2022: Malaysia Airlines marked another milestone in its network expansion by introducing a new direct flight between Kota Kinabalu and Singapore starting Monday.

Passengers on the inaugural flight arrived at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (BKI) at 1255 local time on MH648 from Changi International Airport (SIN). A water cannon salute welcomed the aircraft upon arrival at BKI. Passengers received gifts to remember the special occasion, distributed by representatives from Malaysia Airlines, Tourism Malaysia, Sabah Tourism Board, and Malaysia Airports Holdings.

Sabah Tourism Board chief executive officer Puan Noredah Othman said: “Sabah Tourism Board will continue to promote Sabah as a preferred holiday destination to Singaporeans and use the popular Singapore hub as a transit point for long haul market travellers to reach Sabah. Since the re-opening of the SIN-BKI route in April, we have recorded an upward trend with 1,248 arrivals in May and 3,051 arrivals in June. With the inclusion of Malaysia Airlines, we are confident that this trend will continue.”

The airline will operate the direct flights three times weekly on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, departing from Kota Kinabalu for Singapore on MH647 at 0700 and departing Singapore to Kota Kinabalu on MH648 at 1000. The flights use a B737-800 aircraft, with 160 seats; 16 in business class and 144 in economy class.

For more information on Sabah visit: www.sabahtourism.com.

(Your Stories: Sabah Tourism Board)