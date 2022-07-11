Wyndham expands Garden brand in Japan

TOKYO, 12 July 2022: Wyndham Destinations Japan has signed off on an agreement to manage Wyndham Garden Sapporo Odori, making it the second Wyndham Garden hotel to open in Japan after the hotel group opened the 95-room Wyndham Garden Nagaizumi in 2020.

Wyndham Destinations Japan is managing the 132-room property in a partnership with the building owner, JR West Real Estate & Development Company and lessee, FP Sapporo GK, Sapporo Hotel Management GK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wyndham Destinations Japan Ltd.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, which owns the Wyndham Garden brand, has named Wyndham Destinations Japan as its preferred hotel operator in Japan. Under this partnership, Wyndham Destinations Japan will provide management services to Wyndham Garden Sapporo. Wyndham Destinations and its subsidiaries currently oversee the management of approximately 70 hotels and resorts across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Europe and Southeast Asia.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, JR West and FP Sapporo GK to open this Wyndham Garden hotel in Sapporo,” said Wyndham Destinations, president and managing director, international operations, Barry Robinson.